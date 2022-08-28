Ensure alternative housing before eviction: Vijayakant

DMDK chief asks govt. to to take necessary steps in Vriddhachalam

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayakant | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

ADVERTISEMENT

DMDK founder and general secretary Vijayakant on Sunday said people who are protesting against eviction from encroached waterbodies in Indira Nagar and Aladi Road in Vriddhachalam should be evicted only after they have been allocated proper alternative housing.

In a statement, Mr. Vijayakant said the people protesting against eviction had already requested that they be allotted alternative habitation arrangements. “But the State government officials have ignored their requests, which is why they began a dharna on the road,” he said, noting that a police woman was injured during the protests and that the State government should take necessary precautions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vijayakant urged the people to also cooperate with the State government officials to ensure that the waterbodies in Tamil Nadu are protected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app