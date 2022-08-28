Ensure alternative housing before eviction: Vijayakant

DMDK chief asks govt. to to take necessary steps in Vriddhachalam

DMDK founder and general secretary Vijayakant on Sunday said people who are protesting against eviction from encroached waterbodies in Indira Nagar and Aladi Road in Vriddhachalam should be evicted only after they have been allocated proper alternative housing.

In a statement, Mr. Vijayakant said the people protesting against eviction had already requested that they be allotted alternative habitation arrangements. “But the State government officials have ignored their requests, which is why they began a dharna on the road,” he said, noting that a police woman was injured during the protests and that the State government should take necessary precautions.

Mr. Vijayakant urged the people to also cooperate with the State government officials to ensure that the waterbodies in Tamil Nadu are protected.