Ensure all complaints are registered, CM tells police officers

October 04, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed top police officers to ensure that all complaints received online were registered and acknowledgements were issued.

Addressing all Commissioners and Superintendents of Police at the Secretariat, he instructed them to review any pleas they receive every Wednesday and should there be recurring complaints in an area, they should visit the police station concerned to look into them.

The Chief Minister also instructed them to review the status of cases to ensure that charge sheets were filed on time, in close coordination with government advocates and prosecutors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that forensic evidence was crucial in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Mr. Stalin asked the officers to ensure that forensic evidence was collected expeditiously. All Inspectors-General of Police should review the cases in their zones once in two months and Deputy Inspectors-Generals of Police should review the cases in their ranges once a month. The police should execute all pending warrants and arrest those disturbing law and order and, if necessary, detain them under the Goondas Act.

Mr. Stalin reiterated the need for maintaining vigil during the next seven to eight months ahead of the Lok Sabha election. He also reiterated the need to monitor the social media.

Pointing out that the posts of receptionist had been created at the police stations to receive complaints cordially and guide the complainants, Mr. Stalin said, “Receptionists should be asked to discharge only their functions. It has emerged that they are being used for other works. This should be avoided.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.