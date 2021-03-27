‘Ensure adherence to COVID-19 norms on poll day’

CHENNAI

27 March 2021 01:53 IST

Protocol must be followed during campaigning too: court

The Madras High Court on Friday observed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must ensure that those queueing outside polling booths strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol on the day of the election. It insisted that steps be taken to make sure that everyone wears masks and maintains distancing on the day to arrest the spread of the infection.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asked the ECI to brace for the worst-case scenario and directed the State government to render all necessary assistance to the Commission.

They said public awareness on the necessity to follow protocol could be created through the media. The court insisted that protocol be followed during campaigns as well.

All parties and candidates in the fray must exercise a degree of responsibility and ensure that norms are adhered to during their campaigns. They must also make voters aware of the necessity to follow the directions, especially when a second wave appears to have begun, they said.