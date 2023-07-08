ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure Aavin cards are issued at booths, says Panneerselvam

July 08, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam sought Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention to ensure that Aavin customers were able to purchase cards in the booths. The change in rules states that Aavin cards should be purchased from zonal offices and not the respective milk booths, he said on Saturday. The move has caused hardship to customers, he added. The DMK government has to explain the motive behind the move – whether it was done to reduce the number of milk cards or due to staff shortage – he said.

