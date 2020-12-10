Tamil Nadu

‘Ensure ₹500 minimum balance’

The Department of Posts has asked post office savings account-holders to maintain ₹500 as minimum balance in their accounts by December 11 to avoid paying a penalty.

According to an official press release, the minimum amount required to be maintained in the savings account has been raised from ₹50 to ₹500.

Orders were already issued by the Central government last December.

If a postal customer fails to maintain a minimum balance of ₹500 in the account, the post office will deduct ₹100 as penalty on the last working day of the financial year, the order said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 1:22:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ensure-500-minimum-balance/article33293950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY