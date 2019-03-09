Tamil Nadu

Ensure 3% job reservation for physically challenged, says High Court

Chief Secretary told to issue a suitable instructions to all departments

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Chief Secretary to issue suitable instructions to all departments, public sector undertakings and government corporations to scrupulously follow the scheme of reserving 3% of total vacancies in the cadre strength for the physically challenged.

Justice M.V. Muralidaran issued the direction while disposing of a related writ petition. He ordered that the instructions as ordered by the court should be issued within eight weeks since such reservation was mandatory under the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act of 1995. Expressing disappointment over the statutory requirement not being followed by most of the government entities, the judge directed the Chief Secretary to also issue a circular directing all departments, PSUs and government corporations to submit periodic reports on reservations to the Commissioner for welfare of the differently-abled.

The judge directed the Commissioner too to follow up implementation of the court order by making seeking recruitment particulars from other government bodies.

