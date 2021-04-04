Ensure 180 plus seats for DMK-led front, says P. Chidambaram

KARAIKUDI

Senior Congress leader says BJP will resort to backdoor methods

Only when the DMK-led alliance emerges victorious in over 180 seats, the BJP will not attempt any backdoor methods, said senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP leaders criss-crossed Tamil Nadu campaigning for their candidates. However, after they left, there was trouble in the State.

After Yogi Adityanath visited Coimbatore, there were law and order issues. Similarly, after Mr. Modi left, there were Income Tax raids on the premises of the DMK functionaries and their families. The BJP, Mr. Chidambaram said, would indulge in such acts and attempt to create a ruckus. “Why were the raids aimed only at the DMK? Why didn’t the tax sleuths conduct similar operations on the premises of AIADMK or the BJP leaders?”, when there were allegations against many of the Ministers?” he asked.

The Congress had witnessed so many elections and received victory and defeat on equal terms. Whereas it was not the case with the BJP, he said. The recent attempts to topple a democratically elected government showed that it would indulge in stealing the victory through backdoor methods, Mr. Chidambaram charged.

He also appealed to the voters to reject the AIADMK as even a small victory would mean that the BJP would sneak into the State.