Ensure 10 youths in every booth: TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai tells Cong. cadre

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Sunday said the party should strive to induct at least 10 youths in every booth.

At a meeting of party cadres in Kancheepuram Congress District Committee, he said the recent flurry of activities within the Tamil Nadu Congress is mainly due to the fact that the party should grow to defeat the ‘fascist’ BJP.

“When I contested the 2016 assembly elections, I could see that the allies were strong but I couldn’t see Congress flags and could only meet a few committed Congress workers. In 2021, the party had grown to a considerable extent. But, that’s not enough. The booth committees in Uthiramerur, Sriperumbudhur and Kancheepuram assembly constituencies should be strengthened. Every booth should have 10 youths. This should be our slogan,” he said.

