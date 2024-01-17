Enrolment ratio high, but proficiency in reading low among nearly quarter of teens surveyed: ASER

January 17, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Chennai

A high enrolment ratio does not necessarily grant complete literacy, as the recent Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) report has showed. While the survey found that 97.2% of youth aged 14-18 were enrolled in some form of formal education institutions (of which 70.3% youth were enrolled in government institutions), it showed that under a quarter of the teens surveyed could not read a Class II-level text in Tamil Nadu. The all-district average was higher.

While the all-district average indicated that 25% of teens could not read a Class-II text, in Perambalur district, where the ‘Beyond Basics’ survey was carried out in Tamil Nadu, in 60 villages, 21.4 % teens could not do so. This year’s survey puts the spotlight on youth aged 14 to 18 years in rural India which was last studied in the 2017 survey. The survey was conducted in 28 districts across 26 States.

It indicated with concern that 2.8% of the youth was not enrolled anywhere, and this was found to be higher among 17-18-year-olds as compared to the 14-16 age group. Among those aged 17-18, 12.4% males were not enrolled in any formal education institutions as compared to 4% females. Additionally, 16.4% were engaged in some work.

Among all teens aged 14-18 years in Perambalur, 52.1% could do at least division and 78.3% could read at least sentences in English. Across most of these application-based tasks, males outperformed females.

The study also found that 72.7% was enrolled in STEM courses in Class IX. This also showed that when it came to aspirations, the popular professions were nursing or medicine for women standing at 44% while it was engineering for men at 21%.

In Perambalur, 92.3% youth had a smartphone at home. As many as 98.1% youth reported being able to use a smartphone; among males this was 98.7% and among females it was 97.6%. Of those who could use a smartphone, 31.2% males had their own smartphone as compared to 14.6% of their female counterparts. Against the average of 63% who could perform digital tasks, Tamil Nadu stood at 68.3%.