Enquiry ordered, after video of devotees allowed into temple near Gingee, surfaces

The Villupuram district administration has banned the entry of devotees at all temples till Aadipooram, to contain the spread of COVID-19

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department has ordered an enquiry after a video surfaced showing devotees being allowed into the Memalayanur Angalamman temple near Gingee, violating lockdown norms.

The District Administration had banned the entry of devotees in all temples till Aadipooram (August 11) and during weekends, as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the video that went viral on social media, a few staff members in the temple can be seen permitting devotees inside the closed premises while a few others are seen waiting outside the entrance.

When contacted, an official of the HR&CE Department said that an enquiry has been ordered. The temple was located in a rural area and people from surrounding villages visit the temple to worship.

“The temple has four gates and the devotees may have accidentally entered the premises. The temple has been closed for devotees in view of Aadipooram today,” he said.