Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, T.N. scheme to bridge learning gap, to begin with baseline survey this month for classes 4 and 5

June 10, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission all set to be expanded to include students of classes 4 and 5 from the upcoming academic year, a baseline survey will be conducted for students of class 5 across government and aided schools later this month to assess their learning levels.

In the 2022-23 academic year, Ennum Ezhuthum was introduced as a foundational literacy and numeracy programme for students of classes 1 to 3 to address learning gaps. In its first phase, over 27.60 lakh students in these classes were covered across 35,835 schools.

For the 2023-24 academic year, the Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Technology, and the Director of Elementary Education, have called for all government and aided schools to conduct a baseline survey for students of class 5 from June 21 to June 30 onwards. In a circular issued to schools, they have asked for the survey to be conducted in Tamil, English and Maths.

“For students of class 4, a baseline survey was already conducted when they were in class 3. The learning levels of students in class 5 can be assessed at present using this survey,” the circular said.

For the coming academic year, teachers handling classes 4 and 5 have already undergone training sessions and have been introduced to resource material which has been prepared for the mission: student workbooks and a bilingual teachers handbook.

“With a focus on activity-based learning, the workbooks have worksheets for three different learning levels, as well as activities and exercises based on the textbooks the students use. The teachers handbook also gives us an idea of how to engage students just from class 4 or classes 4 and 5 together, through activities to make learning fun,” said a teacher from a government school in Chennai.

Stating that many students struggled to cope with foundational concepts after the pandemic, she said that broadening the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission to include students of classes 4 and 5 would greatly help build on what they have learnt so far.

The teachers handbook specifies that continuous support is needed, given that a learning gap of over two years owing to the pandemic cannot be overcome in a single year. The support here focuses on three main aspects. Firstly, that learning is not linear and continuous reinforcement, repetition, revisiting of concepts and recycling of learning outcomes is needed. Secondly, that learning requires engaged participation and involvement of learners, and thirdly that learning requires a secure, pleasant, and friendly environment.

For schools, a schedule has also been released to conduct formative assessments, as well as monthly assessments which are a pen and paper test, for students of classes 1 to 3, and classes 4 and 5 for the first term of the 2023-24 academic year. Schools are set to reopen for primary sections from June 14 in Tamil Nadu.