Ennore - Ramanathapuram LNG pipeline to be ready by Feb 2022

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 17:11 IST

Around 85% of the work to lay the ₹6,000 crore pipeline has been completed, will provide gas to commercial and industrial clusters, officials at IOCL said

The Ennore - Ramanathapuram liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline is expected to be completed by February 2022, P. Jayadevan, Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) said here on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons at the company’s LNG terminal, which was commissioned in March 2019, he said that around 85% of the work to lay the ₹6,000 crore pipeline had been completed. “The pipeline is an essential component in carrying gas to other parts of the State. Already, the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi stretch has been commissioned and this gas is being used both as feedstock and fuel in industries,” he said.

The company has already commissioned a 22 km-long pipeline from Ennore to Manali and supplies gas to four industries.

The main pipeline will get connected through branch lines and spur lines to major commercial and industrial clusters, including those in Kancheepuram, Asanur, Puducherry, Sriperumbudur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam. A separate loop line passing through Tiruvallur to Bengaluru is also to be laid.

Natural gas is brought to the terminal via ships in a liquid form at a temperature of minus 160 degree Celsius. and regassified and supplied to industries and to companies that instal gas outlets for use in vehicles. Smaller vehicles use compressed natural gas and bigger vehicles like trucks can use it in the liquid form, Mr. Jayadevan explained. Recently, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated around 30 CNG outlets that have come up at existing petrol pumps.

Mr. Jayadevan said that at present, under the 11 geographical areas in the State that are getting CNG facilities, including home connections, a total of 17 districts are being covered. The remaining districts would be covered under the next round of bidding and are expected to get operators by next year.

K. Ramu, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Oil LNG said that since its commissioning, 25 ships had brought in cargo to the jetty including the world’s second-largest ship. He said this was the first LNG terminal on the east coast of the country.