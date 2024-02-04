Ennore gas leak | Tamil Nadu govt. directs TNPCB to pursue legal action against fertiliser firm

February 04, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated February 05, 2024 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to implement the recommendations of the technical committee report on the ammonia gas leak in Ennore. Further, the State sought to take legal action against the fertiliser firm Coromandel International Limited, responsible for the gas leak.

According to an official release, the gas leak had occurred from the under-sea pipeline of the company close to the shore. “Significant relocation of the heavy granite boulders due to Cyclone Michaung could have caused the damage to the pipeline,” it stated.

The committee report stated that the unit should replace the existing offshore pipeline with a new pipeline and secure it properly to avoid any accidental damage. Water curtain system, fire water nozzles in ammonia feed pumps should be installed to reduce the impact of ammonia leakage while emergency plans shall be established to deal with leakages.

The unit shall carry out safety audit of the ammonia storage tank, hazardous chemical storage tanks, and pipelines before restarting the Ammonium Phosphate Potash Sulphate (APPS) plant.

Listing the various recommendations, the release stated that an adequate number of ammonia sensors must be placed around the plant to detect any ammonia in the air and warn the public early in case of a leak. Furthermore, a mandatory pressure test should also be done to check the integrity of the pipeline. “The unit shall ensure that any ammonia vapour let out of the storage is sent only through the flare and not directly to the atmosphere,” the report said.

The committee also recommended that capacity building campaigns for the public along with Do’s and Don’ts during an emergency and evacuation procedures should be conducted by the firm. Sirens should also be installed. The firm must also provide and make mandatory essential personnel protective equipment to its employees.

The public must also be informed of the pre-cooling and ammonia transfer operations and mock drills to be organised by the District Administration and DISH. An audit safety report should be conducted periodically and should be made available to the public, the release added.

The State also directed TNPCB to seek an environmental compensation of ₹5.92 crore.