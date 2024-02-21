Ennore ammonia gas leak | Fertiliser company that was responsible ready to pay ₹5.92 crore as compensation: T.N. Minister

February 21, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, told the State Legislative Assembly that the next step with regard to Coromandel International Ltd, a fertiliser manufacturing unit in Ennore, Chennai, that had been shut down in the wake of an ammonia leak in December, that led to the hospitalisation of over 50 people, would be taken only after all safety measures were ensured.

Replying to a special calling attention motion moved by the members of the Opposition, who demanded closure of the unit, the Minister said the company in Ennore had agreed to pay ₹5,92,50,888 as compensation for the damage caused to the environment. The company has responded after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) sent it a notice, seeking compensation.

Recalling the constitution of a seven-member expert committee to study the gas leak and made recommendations, Mr Meyyanathan said the TNPCB would ensure all safety measures were in place at the company. The Minister said the committee had recommended a new pipeline with an automatic tripping system, and an automatic interlocking system, as well as regular safety audits.

Congress member K. Selvaperunthagai, Tamilaga Vaazhurimai Katchi (TVK) member T. Velmurugan, CPI member K. Chinnadurai, VCK member S.S. Balaji and other members demanded the permanent closure of the unit as it was causing damage to the environment, and was a health hazard to people.

