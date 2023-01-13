HamberMenu
English translation of book authored by T.N. Health Minister released

January 13, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
From left, actor Pandiarajan, Director of Microsoft, U.S.A. Cecil Sunder, former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikanth and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the book launch at the Chennai Book Fair on Friday.

From left, actor Pandiarajan, Director of Microsoft, U.S.A. Cecil Sunder, former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikanth and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the book launch at the Chennai Book Fair on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The English version of the book Come! Let’s Run by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian was released by Krishnamachari Srikanth, former Captain of Indian Cricket team, at the Chennai Book Fair on Friday.

The Tamil version of the same book titled Odalam Vanga was released on March 8, 2021. The Minister told the audience that an accident in 2004 left him with serious injuries, and doctors had then said his life would not be the same again. His ankle joint (on his right leg) was smashed into five pieces, and he was bedridden for three months.

“Even though doctors were not hopeful about my recovery and cautioned me that I cannot sit down cross-legged or walk or run fast, I was determined to get back,” he said. Mr. Subramanian was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 37, and his doctor had advised him to exercise and that’s how he developed the habit of exercising.

A video that was played showed Mr. Subramanian performing activities like yoga and fitness (post accident) and slowly returning to normal life. It was in 2014 where he decided to run his first marathon, and he completed 21.1 km in 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Till date, the 63-year-old Minister, has run 139 marathons. “In India I have run marathons in 24 States,” he said, adding that he would cover the remaining regions soon. He has also participated at International marathons that happened in places including London, Qatar, Italy, Norway, Greece, Thailand, Australia and Singapore.

The Health Minister said post COVID-19 pandemic, many people had died due to sudden heart attacks. “I hear people say that he was all fine till this morning but had a sudden heart attack. So, I request people to walk, run, exercise and stay fit,” he said.

The book was published by Emerald Publishers and the English translation was done by Geeta Padmanaban (a teacher) along with J. Joicy and Sharon.

