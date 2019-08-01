English-medium students set for tuition fee waiver

The School Education Department has decided not to collect tuition fees from students of Classes VI to XII in the English-medium sections of government and government-aided schools across the State.

According to a G.O. issued on July 29, a proposal to this effect was sent by the Director of School Education to the department. It noted that 22,314 students were studying in English-medium government and government-aided high and higher secondary schools, and the revenue collected from them was ₹67 lakh.

Competitiveness boost

The proposal further stated that the waiver of tuition fees for the English medium sections would provide opportunities for students to learn the language well and, in turn, compete with students from across the country in national-level exams. The government accepted the proposal, School Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav said in the G.O.

Earlier this month, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan announced in the Assembly that the tuition fees for students studying in English medium sections of government and aided schools will be waived, considering the economic status of the parents, and to encourage the students’ desire to learn in such schools.

At present, the State government does not collect tuition fees from students studying in Tamil-medium government and aided schools.

The department believes the waiver of tuition fees for the English-medium sections would also pave the way for the smooth retirement of the school heads.

There will be no audit objections arising out of the non-collection of fees. There had been instances of poor students from rural areas being unable to pay the fees, officials said.