Engineering counselling to begin on August 7, merit list on July 12  

May 06, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee will release the merit list of those aspiring to enter engineering colleges through single window counselling on July 12. It will commence counselling for the general category students on August 7, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said in Chennai on Friday.

The process of online registration and filling up of applications started Friday.

Last year, 2,07,996 seats were available at 446 engineering colleges and 1,48,289 candidates were enrolled. “We expect more students to enrol in the 2023-24 academic year,” Mr. Ponmudy said. In 2022-23, 7,545 seats were declared lapsed, as against 14,153 the previous year. “We have reduced it by half,” he added.

The first stage of counselling will end on September 24. The TNEA 2023 committee will release the random number on June 7 and applicants will be given time till June 9 to submit the required documents, he said. The merit list will be published on July 12. Applicants will get time from July 13 till 20 to get their grievances redressed.

Online counselling for special categories, such as persons with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons, will be held from August 2 to 5. For candidates under the general category, including those applying under the academic and vocational stream and government school students under the 7.5% quota, counselling will start on August 7 and end on September 24.

Supplementary counselling will be held online from September 26 to 29 and the conversion of SCA to SC seats will be held from October 1 to 3. “Last year, the counselling continued until November 26. This year, we will complete it by October 3,” the Minister said.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education will conduct online counselling for all 164 arts and science colleges under its purview. Applications may be downloaded from www.tngasa.in, from May 8 till 19. There are 1,07,395 seats, and last year 2,98,400 candidates had applied, Mr. Ponmudy said. More seats were added later as there was demand for certain subjects. A total of 1,08,748 candidates were admitted. “Since there were vacancies, we allowed colleges to admit students through the veranda process,” he said.

Application fees have been reduced for government colleges. A candidate may apply to five colleges using just one application by paying ₹50. SC/ST candidates will have to pay ₹2 to apply to five colleges. “Last year, a student had to pay ₹50 for each college. This year, a student will pay just ₹50 to apply to five colleges in the same district. We noticed that in big cities, candidates apply to many colleges. This will benefit such students,” he added.