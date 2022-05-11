Engineering counselling to be held after NEET, says Ponmudy

Schools may also have facilitation centres

This year counselling for engineering admission will be held after the conduct of NEET, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy has said.

NEET is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The counselling is likely to be held online this year too. Higher education officials would be holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the modalities, the Minister said.

Though for the past two years counselling was done online there were concerns from students. “Some of them go to private browsing centres and participate in counselling. We want to prevent that. I have been talking with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to set up facilitation centres in schools so that students don’t suffer. He has agreed to consider the suggestion. We have 100 facilitation centres already,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

“With the objective that no seat goes waste, the government has permitted lateral entry of diploma students into engineering programmes,” he added.