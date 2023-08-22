HamberMenu
Engineering counselling: three colleges fill all seats

August 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

At the end of the second round of counselling, 34.35% of seats in 440 engineering colleges were allotted.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee is conducting counselling for 1,44,636 seats. In the first round, 14,211 seats were filled and in the second round, 35,474 seats were allotted. There are 94,951 seats available for the next round.

So far, only three colleges — School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University; PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, Coimbatore; and Central Electrochemical Research Institute — have filled all their seats. As many as 37 colleges had no admission and in 208 colleges, only 10% of the seats were filled, said R. Ashwin, an independent career guidance expert. 

“We can expect around 52,000 seats to be vacant at the end of academic counselling,” said Jayaprakash Gandhi, education consultant.  

The TNEA committee released the details of the second round of counselling. As many as 5,267 students from government schools and 35,474 students in the general category were allotted seats, officials said. 

On Tuesday, the third round of choice-filling commenced and candidates have time till Thursday, 5 p.m. to fill their choices. As many as 89,694 candidates in the general category and 19,279 government school students under the preferential reservation category, with an aggregate mark of 141.86 to 77.50, will participate, officials added. 

