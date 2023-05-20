Engineering counselling for general category students from July 7 

May 20, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee TNEA2023 has advanced counselling by a month. It will now begin on July 2 with counselling for special category candidates. For general category candidates, counselling will be held in four rounds, beginning July 7 and ending August 24.

Supplementary counselling will be held from August 28 to 30 and seat conversion from SCA to SC will be held on September 1 and 2. Counselling will end on September 3.

The results of each round will be announced in 12 days from the date counselling begins. The first round results will be released on July 19; the second round will commence on July 19 and results will be published on July 31. The third round counselling will begin on the same day and conclude on August 12. The results of the final round will be released on August 24.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, who announced the changes on Friday, said the revision was necessitated as CBSE results were announced earlier than expected and NEET results were expected soon.

Until Friday, 1,58,473 candidates had registered while 67,449 candidates had uploaded their certificates, according to TNEA officials.

Polytechnic admissions

Application sale for 1.62 lakh seats in the 51 polytechnic colleges will be available from Saturday at https://www.tnpoly.in. Part-time candidates who have graduated from Class 10 began applying on Friday. While SC/ST candidates need not pay registration fee, for others it is ₹150.

Until Thursday, 2,58,627 applications had been received for 163 arts and science colleges in the State, Mr. Ponmudy said. Aspirants may apply till Monday as the deadline had been extended, he added.

Candidates who wish to apply may directly visit colleges on the weekend. All universities have been instructed to levy ₹200 per year as admission fee, the Minister said, to reduce the financial burden on students.

Bharathiar University charged Rs. 1,175 for three years and required students to pay the fee in the first semester itself. Bharathidasan University levied ₹885 for affiliated colleges; and Tiruvalluvar University charged ₹750.

“Now, all Arts and Science government colleges will collect uniform fees,” he said. Applications would be sent to the respective colleges for counselling. Colleges with more applications would be allowed to increase student intake, but based on facilities available, he added.