Engineering counselling begins for general category

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee (TNEA), 2022 began the counselling process for general category aspirants on Saturday. It had been postponed earlier, as the State was waiting for the NEET results. Candidates must fill their choices before September 12, 7 p.m.

Medical seat aspirants can also apply for the counselling, and based on their Class XII scores, they would be allotted a seat.

Students can block a seat in top-rung State-run engineering colleges as a back-up. It will become vacant if they get a college of their choice under the national counselling. The current year's counselling, to be held in four rounds, will end on November 13.