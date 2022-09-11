Tamil Nadu

Engineering counselling begins for general category

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee (TNEA), 2022 began the counselling process for general category aspirants on Saturday. It had been postponed earlier, as the State was waiting for the NEET results. Candidates must fill their choices before September 12, 7 p.m.

Medical seat aspirants can also apply for the counselling, and based on their Class XII scores, they would be allotted a seat.

Students can block a seat in top-rung State-run engineering colleges as a back-up. It will become vacant if they get a college of their choice under the national counselling. The current year's counselling, to be held in four rounds, will end on November 13.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
engineering
higher education
admission/enrollment
College admission
medical colleges
entrance examination
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2022 1:07:55 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/engineering-counselling-begins-for-general-category/article65875912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY