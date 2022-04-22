Engineering college signs MoU with SIMS Hospital

SRM Valliammai Engineering College (SRM VEC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SIMS Hospital to offer hands on training to its Medical Electronics Engineering students.

As part of the agreement, the hospital will provide students internship programmes.

Colleg principal B. Chidambara Rajan said: “Medical Electronics Engineering is a niche yet fast-expanding market in the healthcare sector. With this MoU, we propose to resolve the concern by integrating engineering principles in a multi-disciplinary environment to apply different techniques, skills, tools to solve clinical and healthcare problems.”

Raju Sivasamy, Vice-President, SIMS Hospital, said: “The singular focus is to enable graduates to demonstrate the significance of engineering solutions on the community as well as be aware of contemporary problems.”