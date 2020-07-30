Engineering aspirants can upload certificates on TNEA website till Aug. 12

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2020 on Wednesday released the schedule for uploading the necessary certificates and documents pertaining to single window counselling for engineering admissions.
Candidates would be allowed to upload documents from July 31 to August 20 as per the registration number of their applications.
So far 1,21,008 candidates have registered for counselling and 93,383 registrants have paid the fees.
As per the schedule announced by Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, around 20,000 candidates would be allowed to upload their documents over a period of two days according to their application registration number.
Candidates with application registration number 200001 to 220000, inclusive of both numbers, will be allowed to upload documents on July 31 and August 1. Applicants bearing the registration number 300001 to 320000 can upload their documents on August 10 and 11.
Those who fail to upload their certificates would be given an opportunity to upload their documents from August 12 to 20.
TNEA has uploaded on its website www.tnea.org a video providing instructions on converting to digital format the signature of the applicant and uploading documents and photographs. Certificate verification will be undertaken from August 24 to September 1 at the TNEA facilitation centres. It is not necessary for candidates to come to the centres in person. The merit list will also be released on the TNEA website and candidates need not come in person, according to a release from the Higher Education Department.
Applicants may call 044-22351014, 22351015 for queries.
