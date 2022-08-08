Engineering admissions merit list to be out on August 16

August 08, 2022 23:55 IST

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee will begin the process by announcing the merit list on August 16

The merit list for single window counselling through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 committee will be released on August 16, eight days later than the scheduled date.

For general candidates, counselling for admission to BE/B. Tech. courses will begin on August 25. Earlier, it was supposed to commence on August 22.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy released the revised schedule on Monday. The counselling for engineering admission was delayed because of the delay in publication of NEET results, he said.

“Earlier, counselling for general categories was supposed to begin on August 22. We have postponed it by three days,” Mr. Ponmudy said.

The Directorate of Technical Education officials said the reschedule was owing to the delay in Central Board of Secondary Education delaying the publication of Class XII results.

While 1.98 lakh candidates had registered till July 27, the last date to pay registration fee was extended to July 29. Around 1.69 lakh candidates have paid the registration fee.

Staff redeployed

Mr. Ponmudy said the surplus teaching staff from Annamalai University would be posted in the 20 new colleges that the State had started this year.

“At present, of the 1,573 surplus teaching staff, 1,204 were sent on deputation to government colleges. There are still 369 more staff who will be deputed to the new colleges,” he said. The university, which was taken over by the government in 2013, now has 1,031 non-teaching staff. Efforts are on to redeploy them as well, the Minister said. So far, 3,246 non-teaching staff had been redeployed to government department, he said.

The decision to deploy the surplus teachers had been taken after a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and the Director of College Education. The government is discussing ways to deal with the 417 temporary staff in the university.

CM to address V-Cs

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will address the Vice-Chancellors of the State Universities on August 17 to discuss taking forward his Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

The meeting will discuss the syllabus, particularly with respect to teaching languages, the Minister said.

“Some universities teach language for just two semesters while some for four semesters, that is for first and second year. We want to bring uniformity in teaching. Also the CM has suggested teaching foreign languages. We want to emphasise that universities should strictly follow communal rotation in admission,” the Minister explained.

To a question if the State government was superseding the Governor-Chancellor’s authority in convening a meeting of the V-Cs who have been appointed by the Governor, Mr. Ponmudy said syllabus structuring and review of teaching process were within the State government’s purview and the meeting would discuss only these issues.