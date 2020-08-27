Engineering admission merit list to be released on Sept. 17

The merit list for admission under single window counselling by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission committee will be released on September 17.
Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, who released the random number for all applicants on Wednesday, said the release of merit list had been postponed as the results of students who had sought re-totalling of their Class 12 marks would be known only on September 8. “We had earlier planned to release the merit list on September 7. Since we have to accommodate these applicants, the merit list release has been postponed,” he said.
The Minister released the random number for all applicants who had paid the registration fee.
Of the 1,60,834 candidates who had registered initially, 1,31,436 candidates had paid the registration fee.
Random number will be used to arrive at inter se merit when more than one applicant has the same cut-off and date of birth.
The greater number is given priority in such instances. There have been instances when random numbers have been used for 20 to 30 students.
Fewer colleges
So far, 458 colleges are participating in counselling and the number of seats under government quota for single window counselling is 1,61,877.
Last year, 480 colleges with 1,73,360 participated.
The Minister said the number of seats could change as some colleges were yet to provide the final numbers.
