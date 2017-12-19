Engineer robbed, forced to withdraw money from ATM

MADURAI

A civil engineer employed with a private company managed to escape from robbers who kidnapped him in an autorickshaw and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM at K.K. Nagar here in the early hours of Monday.

Anna Nagar police are on the lookout for four persons involved in the crime.

The police said the victim, T. Padmesh (22) from Kanniyakumari, got down at MGR Bus Stand around 1 a.m. and hired an autorickshaw to go to his office at K.K. Nagar. When the autorickshaw driver took a detour, Mr. Padmesh questioned him. The auto driver managed to convince him with some reply and dropped him near Walkers’ Park.

After the auto left the place, another auto that followed Mr. Padmesh arrived at the spot and three persons got down from it. They snatched his mobile phone, wallet containing ₹500 and bag. Then they forcibly took him in the auto to an ATM centre near K.K. Nagar Arch and forced him to withdraw money.

Mr. Padmesh came out of the ATM centre after withdrawing ₹1,000 and managed to escape from the trio. He ran straight to Anna Nagar police station and alerted the police.