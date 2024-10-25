GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engine of express train gets detached from other coaches near Katpadi in Vellore

Sources said the express train would have faced a major accident if the coaches got detached on a hilly terrain or on a slope

Updated - October 25, 2024 02:46 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The engine of the Vivek Express train that got detached from the rest of the coaches at Tiruvalam on Friday, October 25, 2024

The engine of the Vivek Express train that got detached from the rest of the coaches at Tiruvalam on Friday, October 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The engine of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express (train no. 22504) got detached from rest of the 22 coaches at Tiruvalam railway station near Katpadi in Vellore on Friday (October 25, 2024), after the steal coupling of the engine broke from the passenger coach.

Railway officials said the express train was heading towards Katpadi railway station, around 30 km from Tiruvalam, from Chennai Central railway station, when its engine got disconnected from the rest of the coaches.

The engine ran separately for around 500 m on the same track before it stopped. The incident occurred at around 8. 50 a.m. Hundreds of passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

Sources said the express train would have faced a major accident if the coaches got detached on a hilly terrain or on a slope. On average, the stipulated speed of train on the route is up to 130 kmph as the track is also used for Vande Bharat express trains.

“Breakage of couplings of the engine is a rare incident despite the high speed of the trains on the route. Usually, the coupling gets loosened due to high speed, resulting in detachment of coaches. All passengers in the affected train are safe,” said a railway official. 

The guard immediately gave directions to stop the truncated train. A team of experts from Katpadi railway station rushed to the spot for resumption of train services on the route. Railway officials said that at least four train services, including a double decker and Brindavan Express, were affected on the route.

Railway officials said that as the coupling was broken, the damaged engine was replaced with an alternative engine from Katpadi railway station. The affected train resumed its services at 10.45 a.m.

The Railways has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Published - October 25, 2024 02:43 pm IST

Roads and Rails / indian railways / railway / Vellore / Tamil Nadu

