Engine derails near Rayakottai

A train from Bengaluru to Karaikal was halted midway at Kadusettypatty, near Rayakottai, on Sunday after two wheels of the engine derailed.

The passenger train (train no 56514) from Bengaluru was a few hundred metres from the Rayakottai railway station, when the left and the right wheels of the engine derailed. at 9.45 a.m

The locopilot brought the engine to a halt in time, avoiding an accident.

According to a railway police source, another engine was brought from Hosur at 10.30 am for being coupled with the coaches and the train went back to the Hosur railway station.

The passengers were boarded on a bus and taken to Dharmapuri station.

The faulty engine was lifted by a hydraulic machine.

Since the stretch up to Omalur fell under the South Western Railways, a team led by the Divisional Railway Manager Akash Kumar Singh arrived from Bengaluru to hold an inquiry into the cause of the derailment incident.

The track is a single track and so a train from Coimbatore that was to pass through Hosur was diverted via Salem-Tirupattur.