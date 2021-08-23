Engg. colleges see drastic drop in campus placements

CHENNAI

23 August 2021 00:39 IST

But they insist last year was the best in terms of placements

Campus placements at engineering colleges dropped drastically in the academic year 2020-2021, with only 59,494 students bagging jobs. This was the lowest since 2012-13 when 63,486 candidates were placed, according to data available with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The data contradict what many engineering colleges have been maintaining — that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, companies came in droves to campuses for hiring. According to them, placements were particularly good in circuit branches and the IT sector.

Enrolment drops

Student enrolment also dropped when compared to the previous academic year, when colleges saw an additional 3,000 students take admission. However, some colleges said the placement scene was not too bad.

T. Saravanan, principal of New Prince Shri Bhavani College of Engineering And Technology, said core sector companies did not come for recruitment. With construction activity getting hit due to the pandemic, there was no recruitment in the mechanical and civil engineering branches. However, even those students got placed in the IT sector, he said.

Rajalakshmi Engineering College saw a record 1,375 offers from approximately 220 companies, said Philip Praveen, director of training and placement. “The distinct feature was that the average salary went up,” he added.

Arun Ramaswami A., head of training and placement at Velammal group of institutions, said 1,200 students, or 90%, were placed with an average annual pay package of ₹4.54 lakh.

Recruitment still on

Most colleges said recruitment was still on.

Anna University faculty said the pandemic did not impact recruitment in tier-1 colleges. The university coordinates with affiliated colleges to conduct State-level placements.

Among the theories that are being floated is that students may have lost out since IT companies like TCS and Cognizant opted for a national-level recruitment process.

Another suggestion is that the colleges may not have furnished all data required by AICTE. The council will permit a college to download the Extension of Approval certificate only if it provides the placement data.

AICTE officials said the data uploaded on the website were based on what the colleges sent them.