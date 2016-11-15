engagements

SALEM

Sona College of Technology: Faculty development programme on ‘stress management, time management and life skills,’ Parivallal, CEO, CNC Solutions India Private Limited, speaks on ‘life skills’ and R. Malathy, head of the Department of Civil Engineering, speaks on ‘setting bench mark and steps to achieve the objectives’, 9.30 a.m.

Salem Jamathul Ulama Sabai and Noorul Islam Jamath, Suramangalam: Special bayan for women, Moulvi V. A. Mohammad Ibrahim Maqdoomi, Imam, Masjidur Rahmath, Ammapalayam, presides, Women Maqtab Madrasa premises, Ammapalayam, 11 a.m.

Cooptex: Christmas and Pongal exhibition, Bose maidan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regional office of the Textile Commissioner, Coimbatore and Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, Mumbai: Powerloom textiles buyer-seller meet-2016, S. S. Yuvaraj, vice chairman, Confederation of

Indian Industry-Salem district, inaugurates, J. N. Mahal, Tiruchi main road, Gugai, 10.15 a.m.