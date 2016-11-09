engagements

SALEM
TANGEDCO: Salem Electricity Distribution Circle, power consumers grievances’ day meeting, office of the executive engineer, Salem East, 3 p.m.
Periyar University: Department of Commerce, workshop on ‘innovative applications of statistical packages for social sciences’, sessions, 10 a.m.
Knowledge Business School: Executive interaction programme, 10 a.m.
Cooptex: Christmas and Pongal exhibition, Bose maidan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NAMAKKAL
TANGEDCO: Power consumers grievances’ day meeting, office of the executive engineer, Paramathivelur, 3 p.m.
Krishi Vigyan Kendra: Free training programme for farmers on pest and disease management, 10 a.m.
KOMARAPALAYAM
Excel Group of Institutions and Global Medi Labs Erode: Medical camp, 9.30 a.m.
