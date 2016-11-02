engagements

SALEM

Salem branch of Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI): CPE seminar on GST sessions, Chartered Accountants from Chennai P. Rajendra Kumar speaks on ‘GST: how prepared are we?’, V. V. Sampathkumar on ‘GST background: place of and time of supply, inter-state and intra state supply’, and Gopal Krishna Raju on ‘registration, tax invoice, credit and debit note’, ICAI bhawan, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

TANGEDCO: Grievances day meeting, R. Manivannan, Superintending Engineer, presides, office of the Executive Engineer, Salem Town, 3 p.m.

Commissionerate of Central Excise: Tax Payers day, Foulk’s compound, Anai Medu, 9 a.m.

Muslim Youth Federation: Zikr majlis, Mettu street, 9 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

State Department of Tamil Development: Competitions for school students, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, 10 a.m.

Paavai College of Nursing and Research and Paavai College of Pharmacy and Research: Inauguration of first year classes, 10 a.m.

RASIPURAM

Muthayammal Memorial College of Arts and Science, Kakkaveri: Youth Red Cross Society and Red Ribbon Club, elocution competition, 11 a.m.