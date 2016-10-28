Tamil Nadu

engagements



SALEM



Department of Posts - Salem East Postal Division: Divisional level old age pension money orders adalat, office of the Senior Superintendent of Post offices, noon.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bose Maidan, 9 a.m.



NAMAKKAL



Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



