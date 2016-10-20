Tamil Nadu

engagements



ERODE



Bannari Amman Institute of Technology: Workshop on 'Calibration of Measuring Instruments' by A. Sampath Kumar, Energy Auditor and Consulting Engineer, PSG Center for Industrial Research and Development, Coimbatore, 9.30 a.m.

Nandha College of Technology: Seminar on 'Functions of Capital Market' by Department of Management Studies, talk by R. Senthilmurugan, Deputy Manager - Business Development, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Chennai, 2.00 p.m.



SALEM



Periyar University: Seminar on ‘social structure and dalits: issues, challenges and inclusive strategies’, D. Selvaraju, former dean, Department of Sociology, Annamalai University, inaugurates, 10.30 a.m.

Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology: R. Venkatraman, former general manager, Madras Management Association, speaks on ‘corporate expectations and curriculum limitations’, 2.30 p.m.

Knowledge Institute of Technology: ‘Knowledge Fest 2016’, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalakshetra: Gujarat mela handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



NAMAKKAL



King College of Technology: Department of Placement, campus interview by IDBI Bank, 10 a.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vivekanandha Institute of Information and Management Studies and Madras Management Association (MMA), Chennai: R. Venkataramanan, former general manager, MMA, speaks on ‘corporate expectations and curriculum limitations: discover the winner in you’, 10 a.m.; Placement training programme on ‘aptitude and quantitative reasoning’ for MBA students, J. Balajee of Shakthi Academy, Chennai, resource person, 10 a.m.

Women’s Forum of Muthayammal College of Arts and Science and Women’s Studies Centre of Periyar University: Legal awareness programme, S. Ramathilagam, Principal District and Sessions Judge, chief guest, 9.45 a.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:42:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/engagements/article16076044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY