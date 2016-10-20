engagements

ERODE

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology: Workshop on 'Calibration of Measuring Instruments' by A. Sampath Kumar, Energy Auditor and Consulting Engineer, PSG Center for Industrial Research and Development, Coimbatore, 9.30 a.m.

Nandha College of Technology: Seminar on 'Functions of Capital Market' by Department of Management Studies, talk by R. Senthilmurugan, Deputy Manager - Business Development, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Chennai, 2.00 p.m.

SALEM

Periyar University: Seminar on ‘social structure and dalits: issues, challenges and inclusive strategies’, D. Selvaraju, former dean, Department of Sociology, Annamalai University, inaugurates, 10.30 a.m.

Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology: R. Venkatraman, former general manager, Madras Management Association, speaks on ‘corporate expectations and curriculum limitations’, 2.30 p.m.

Knowledge Institute of Technology: ‘Knowledge Fest 2016’, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalakshetra: Gujarat mela handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

King College of Technology: Department of Placement, campus interview by IDBI Bank, 10 a.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vivekanandha Institute of Information and Management Studies and Madras Management Association (MMA), Chennai: R. Venkataramanan, former general manager, MMA, speaks on ‘corporate expectations and curriculum limitations: discover the winner in you’, 10 a.m.; Placement training programme on ‘aptitude and quantitative reasoning’ for MBA students, J. Balajee of Shakthi Academy, Chennai, resource person, 10 a.m.

Women’s Forum of Muthayammal College of Arts and Science and Women’s Studies Centre of Periyar University: Legal awareness programme, S. Ramathilagam, Principal District and Sessions Judge, chief guest, 9.45 a.m.