engagements

Tamil Nadu

SALEM



Sona College of Technology: IEEE and Sona EDC, entrepreneurship workshop in tie-up with National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), Vishnu Priya, regional manager, NEN, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

Commissionerate of Central Excise: Tax Payers Day, Foulk’s compound, Anai Medu, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Muslim Youth Federation: Zikr majlis, Mettu street, 9 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalakshetra: Gujarat mela handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



NAMAKKAL



PGP College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Management Studies, R. Venkatramanan, former general manager, Madras Management Association, speaks on ‘special lecture on corporate expectations and curriculum limitations’, 2 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



TIRUCHENGODE



Vivekanandha College of Technology for Women: Departments of Computer Science and Engineering and Information Technology, T. Jaganathan, MD, Future Calls Technology Private Limited, Chennai, speaks on ‘internet of things’, M. Karunanithi, Chairman, presides, 2 p.m.

Vivekanandha Institute of Engineering and Technology: ICTACT sponsored faculty development programme, S. Shanmugavel, manager-IT, ICT Academy, chief guest, 10 a.m.



KOMARAPALAYAM



Excel Engineering College: Department of Mechanical Engineering, entrepreneurship awareness camp, R. S. Raju, proprietor, Sree Andal and Co, chief guest, N. Mathan Karthick, vice chairman, presides, 10 a.m.



RASIPURAM



Muthayammal Memorial College of Arts and Science: Department of Computer Science, P. Sakthivel, faculty member, AG Solutions, Mettur, speaks on ‘multimedia web design’, R. Premkumar, managing trustee, presides, 2 p.m.



Erode



Bannari Amman Institute of Technology: Cyber security awareness programme, talk by Ramakrishnan Nataraj, Founder and CEO, White Hat Global Academy, 10 a.m.; guest lecture on 'Quantity Calculation and Estimation' by N. Kumar, Managing Director, Sai Constructions, Erode, 2 p.m.



