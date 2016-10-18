engagements

SALEM

Sri Shanmuga College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Placement and Training, campus interview by Soft Drizzles Solutions Private Limited, 10 a.m.

Salem Jamathul Ulama Sabai and Nurul Islam Jamath: Special bayan for women, Ammapalayam Women Maqtab Madrasa, 11.15 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalakshetra: Gujarat mela handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10.30 a.m. to

8.30 p.m.

Co-optex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Mahendra Engineering College: Campus recruitment drive by HCL Talent, 9 a.m.

PGP College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Management Studies, S. Yuvarajkumar, soft skill trainer, Salem speaks on ‘leadership’, 10 a.m.

Co-optex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

Vivekanandha Institute of Engineering and Technology: ICTACT sponsored faculty development programme, S. Shanmugavel, manager-IT, ICT Academy, chief guest, 10 a.m.

RASIPURAM

Muthayammal College of Arts and Science: RMSA training programme for government school teachers, 9.30 a.m.