Tamil Nadu

engagements

TIRUNELVELI

Xavier Institute of Business Administration : ‘Management Meet’, inaugural session, D. Thanasekaran, Additional General Manager (Human Resources), Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, chief guest, S. Jeba Priya, Manager (Human Resources), KKNPP, guest of honour, participate, 9.30 a.m., valediction, Hazeena Seyad, Seyad Group of Companies, Tirunelveli, chief guest, XIBA conference hall, 3 p.m.

St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School : 16th southern states inter-school boys’ volleyball tournament, Pradip Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, inaugurates, school premises, Palayamkottai, 6 p.m.

Einstein College of Engineering: Department of Placement and Training, lecture on ‘Relationships and number series’, S. Sankar Rajan, director, Fragrhen Academy, Chennai, speaks, college premises, 9 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon : Regular meeting, MDT Hindu College Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Junction, 7 p.m.

PAPANASAM

Thiruvalluvar College: Department of Commerce, conference on Cooperative sector: Issues and challenges, inaugural session, C. Azhakappan, principal, Thiruvalluvar College, presides, R. Rajendran, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Tirunelveli, inaugurates, 10 a.m., technical sessions, 11 a.m. onwards; V. Alagappan, formerly Registrar, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, delivers valedictory address, college premises, 3.15 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY