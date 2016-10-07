engagements

TIRUNELVELI

Xavier Institute of Business Administration : ‘Management Meet’, inaugural session, D. Thanasekaran, Additional General Manager (Human Resources), Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, chief guest, S. Jeba Priya, Manager (Human Resources), KKNPP, guest of honour, participate, 9.30 a.m., valediction, Hazeena Seyad, Seyad Group of Companies, Tirunelveli, chief guest, XIBA conference hall, 3 p.m.

St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School : 16th southern states inter-school boys’ volleyball tournament, Pradip Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, inaugurates, school premises, Palayamkottai, 6 p.m.

Einstein College of Engineering: Department of Placement and Training, lecture on ‘Relationships and number series’, S. Sankar Rajan, director, Fragrhen Academy, Chennai, speaks, college premises, 9 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon : Regular meeting, MDT Hindu College Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Junction, 7 p.m.

PAPANASAM

Thiruvalluvar College: Department of Commerce, conference on Cooperative sector: Issues and challenges, inaugural session, C. Azhakappan, principal, Thiruvalluvar College, presides, R. Rajendran, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Tirunelveli, inaugurates, 10 a.m., technical sessions, 11 a.m. onwards; V. Alagappan, formerly Registrar, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, delivers valedictory address, college premises, 3.15 p.m.