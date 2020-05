engagements

SALEM

Arulmigu Omsakthi Vembarasar Vinayagar Temple, Thadubaikuttai: Mahalir Manram, Lalitha sahasranamavali parayanam, 6 p.m.; laksharchana,

7 p.m.

Salem Linga Bairavi Temple, Saminayakkanpatti: Navarathri festival, veena concert by Jagadeeswari, 6 p.m.; bharathanatyam performance by students of Shevvaipettai dance school, 6.30 p.m.

Lions Club of Sankagiri Fort: Swami Sureshanand delivers discourse on ‘bakthan, bakthi, bhagavan’, Lions hall, near G. R. Gas godown, Dheeran Chinnamalai nagar, Sankagiri, 6.45 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association: Navarathri kolu festival, Tambras oldage home, Sinna Tirupathi, 6 p.m.

Women’s Studies Centre of Periyar University and National Commission for Women: Legal awareness programme, V. Ravichandran, Sub-Judge and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, and A. Gnana Gowri, CEO, speak, 10 a.m.

Periyar University: Department of Library and Information Science, workshop on ‘library management using Kohan and World press’,

10 a.m.

The Central Law College: Workshop on cyber crimes, cyber laws and digital evidence, Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, inaugurates, 11 a.m.

VMKV Engineering College and Cimmam Industries Private Limited: Seminar on non-destructive testing and their job opportunities, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to

8 p.m.

Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Co-optex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Mahendra Engineering College: Department of Computer Applications, R. Chandran, CIO and CDO, Bahwan Cyber Tech, Chennai, speaks on ‘Iinternet of things’,

2 p.m.

Paavai Engineering College: Department of ECE, workshop on ‘Electronics product design’, Nirmal Sharavanan and Srinivasa Prasanth, Breathe Electronics, Chennai, speak, 9.30 a.m.

Co-optex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom,

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

KOMARAPALAYAM

State Mission for Secondary Education: State-level workshop, Excel Group of Institutions, 10 a.m.

ERODE

Sri Vasavi College and Agarwal Eye Hospital: Eye check-up,

10 a.m.

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, e-Yantra IIT Bombay and AGIIT: Seminar on ‘Industrial Robotics and Automation’, 9.30 a.m.

Erode Sengunthar Engineering College: ISTE-knowledge sharing session on ‘Martial Arts’, 4.30 p.m.

Nandha Engineering College and Indian Society for Technical Education: Seminar on ‘Vehicle Development Methodology’,

10 a.m.

Nandha College of Technology: Industrial seminar on ‘Empowering Young Entrepreneurs in Agricultural Business - Trends and Opportunities’, 10 a.m.