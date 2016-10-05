Tamil Nadu

engagements



SALEM



Arulmigu Omsakthi Vembarasar Vinayagar Temple, Thadubaikuttai: Mahalir Manram, Lalitha sahasranamavali parayanam, 6 p.m.; laksharchana, 7 p.m.

Salem Linga Pairavi Temple, Saminayakkanpatti: Navarathri festival, veena concert by Jagadeeswari, 6 p.m.; bharathanatyam performance by students of Shevvaipettai dance school, 6.30 p.m.

Lions Club of Sankagiri Fort: Swami Sureshanand delivers discourse on ‘bakthan, bakthi, bhagavan’, Lions hall, near G. R. Gas godown, Dheeran Chinnamalai nagar, Sankagiri, 6.45 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association: Navarathri kolu festival, Tambras old age home, Sinna Tirupathi, 6 p.m.

The Kavery Educational Institutions: Placement and Training Cell, on campus drive by TT Assembly Private Limited, 8.30 a.m.



Muslim Youth Federation: Zikr majlis, Mettu street, 9 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavai khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalanjali: Handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



NAMAKKAL



Paavai Educational Institutions: Blood donation camp, Paavai College of Engineering, 9.30 a.m.

Paavai Engineering College: Department of MBA, entrepreneurship awareness programme, K. Siva Rama Prasad, assistant director, MSME Development Institute, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

PGP College of Engineering and Technology: Visit of ISO Audit Expert Committee led by Suresh Ramachandran, 9.30 a.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Erode



Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, e-Yantra IIT Bombay and AGIIT: Seminar on ‘Industrial Robotics and Automation’, 9.30 a.m.

Kongu Engineering College: Renaissance '16 - Intra-Department Technical Symposium, 9 a.m.

Nandha College of

Technology: Inauguration of Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp by K. Parivallal, CEO,

CNC Training Division and Director - DMW CNC Solutions Private Limited, 10 a.m.

