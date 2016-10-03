engagements

ERODE

Erode Sengunthar Engineering College: Guest lecture on ‘Lift Yourself Up’ by D. Shanmugan of Yes & Yes Constructions, Erode, 11 a.m.

Nandha Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Foundation Course on Vedic Maths’ by S. Sasikalamani, Principal, Kubera Karpaga Vinayagar Vedic Maths Centre, Chennai, 9.30 a.m.

SALEM

Arulmigu Omsakthi Vembarasar Vinayagar Temple, Thadubaikuttai: Mahalir Manram, Lalitha Sahasranamavali parayanam, 6 p.m.; laksharchana, 7 p.m.

Lions Club of Sankagiri Fort: Swami Sureshanand delivers discourse on ‘Bakthan, bakthi, bhagavan’, Lions hall, near G.R. Gas Godown, Dheeran Chinnamalai Nagar, Sankagiri, 6.45 p.m.

Young Indians (Yi) – Salem chapter, No Food Waste and Round Table India: Inauguration of food and beverages ATM to feed the needy by M. Tirumala Kumar, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Yatin B. Shah, chairman, Yi Salem chapter, presides, Gupta Sweets, Junction main road, 5 p.m.

Salem Sowdeswari College: 12 (Tamil Nadu) Battalion NCC, J. Mayuraa Vaiduriam, Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, Universal Cancer Hospital, speaks on ‘cancer awareness’, A. Kannammal, secretary, presides, 11 a.m.

Siri PSG Arts and Science College for Women, Sankagiri: Department of Mathematics, national level seminar on ‘Applied mathematical sciences’, T. Bakkyaraj, post doctoral fellow, Institute of Computational Physics, University of Stuttgart, Germany, inaugurates, P. Shanmugam, Chairman, presides, 9.30 a.m.; R. Vikrama Prasad, assistant professor of Mathematics, Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Namakkal, delivers valedictory address, 2.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited: Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavali khadi products exhibition, Poompuhar showroom, Thangam Pattu Maligai complex, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rajaji Khadi Bhavan: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Thangam Pattu Maaligai, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalanjali: Handicrafts exhibition, Deiveegam marriage hall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Office of the Differently Abled Welfare Department: Special medical camp for differently abled for the provision of national identity card, panchayat union office, Kollimalai, 9 a.m.

PGP College of Arts and Science: Department of Commerce, R. Harishankar, Income Tax practitioner, speaks on ‘Income Tax’, P. Maheswaran, principal, presides, 9.30 a.m.

Cooptex: Deepavali special exhibition, Cooptex showroom, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RASIPURAM

Muthayammal Engineering College: R. Jayavel, director, Centre for Research, Anna University, Chennai, speaks on ‘Qualitative research: challenges and opportunities’, 2.30 p.m.