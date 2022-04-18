Enforcement Directorate summons T.T.V. Dhinakaran again

T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

April 18, 2022 00:10 IST

It relates to a case of bribery involving an Election Commission official

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran for recording his statement on April 22 in connection with the alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official.

Mr. Dhinakaran was earlier confronted with a “conman”, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a co-accused in the case.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Delhi police, alleging that a conspiracy was hatched to bribe an EC official to secure the AIADMK’s election symbol for Mr. Dhinakaran’s faction ahead of the Chennai’s R.K. Nagar Assembly bypoll in April 2017.

The same month, the police arrested Mr. Dhinakaran, the “conman” and two others for their alleged involvement. It was alleged that ₹10 crore was paid to the “conman” as the first instalment, and the total amount for the entire deal was ₹50 crore.

While in judicial custody, Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly operated a cheating and extortion racket from behind bars, in connivance with his associates, using mobile phones with caller ID spoofing apps. In one case, he allegedly cheated the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh of about ₹200 crore. On the basis of her complaint, the Delhi police arrested him, his wife Leena Maria Paul and others.

In the cheating case also, the ED initiated money-laundering investigation and has seized a seaside bungalow in Chennai and other assets allegedly belonging to Sukesh Chandrasekhar.