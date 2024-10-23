Searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel are underway at four premises linked to former AIADMK Minister R. Vaithilingam, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

The searches are being conducted at Mr. Vaithilingam’s residence at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu and two houses and an educational institution run by the Minister’s family in Chennai, sources said.

In September this year, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had filed a disproportionate assets case against him, and in the FIR, the DVAC alleged that during Mr. Vaithilingam’s tenure as a Minister between 2011 and 2016, a sum of around ₹28 crore was credited to the bank account of a real estate company run by his son in 2016.

The amount was said to have been paid by a company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of chemicals. However, as per the Income Tax (IT) returns of the Minister’s son’s company for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17, it had no business income.

Considering the said transaction “as illegal and ill gotten” money, the DVAC pursued the case and found that before the commencement of the check period (May 16, 2011), the value of assets found in the name of Mr. Vaithilingam, his wife, and son was around ₹36 lakh.

The ED, therefore, decided to pursue the case filed by the DVAC to ascertain whether the said transaction had a money laundering aspect to it, sources said.

