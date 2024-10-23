GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED searches premises linked to former AIADMK Minister Vaithilingam

In September this year, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had filed a disproportionate assets case against him

Updated - October 23, 2024 11:25 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Enforcement Directorate conducting searches at R. Vaithilingam’s house at Orathanadu, Thanjavur, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate conducting searches at R. Vaithilingam’s house at Orathanadu, Thanjavur, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel are underway at four premises linked to former AIADMK Minister R. Vaithilingam, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

The searches are being conducted at Mr. Vaithilingam’s residence at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu and two houses and an educational institution run by the Minister’s family in Chennai, sources said.

In September this year, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had filed a disproportionate assets case against him, and in the FIR, the DVAC alleged that during Mr. Vaithilingam’s tenure as a Minister between 2011 and 2016, a sum of around ₹28 crore was credited to the bank account of a real estate company run by his son in 2016.

Former AIADMK minister R. Vaithilingam booked on charges of acquiring disproportionate assets

The amount was said to have been paid by a company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of chemicals. However, as per the Income Tax (IT) returns of the Minister’s son’s company for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17, it had no business income.

Considering the said transaction “as illegal and ill gotten” money, the DVAC pursued the case and found that before the commencement of the check period (May 16, 2011), the value of assets found in the name of Mr. Vaithilingam, his wife, and son was around ₹36 lakh.

The ED, therefore, decided to pursue the case filed by the DVAC to ascertain whether the said transaction had a money laundering aspect to it, sources said.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:16 am IST

