Enforcement Directorate searches jewellery outlets in Tiruchi

November 21, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) have begun searches at the premises of three jewellery shops functioning at Diamond Bazaar in Jaffer Shah Street and one outlet in Big Bazaar Street in Tiruchi on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Sources said a team of 24 officials from the ED accompanied by 13 Central Reserve Police Force personnel commenced simultaneous searches at three jewellery shops functioning at Diamond Bazaar in Jaffer Shah Street early on Tuesday. The officials also launched a search at one more jewellery outlet in Big Bazaar Street in the city.

The simultaneous searches by the ED at the premises of jewellery outlets in Tiruchi come close on the heels of a similar search operation launched by the central agency at various places in Chennai on Monday.

