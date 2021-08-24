Enforcement Directorate raids premises of ‘conman’ Sukesh, others

New Delhi

24 August 2021 01:21 IST

Bungalow, luxury cars, 2 kg gold seized

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with cheating and extortion case against ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. The agency reportedly seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, 16 luxury cars and 2 kg of gold.

In 2017, Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly taking money from the then AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on the promise of helping him secure the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

According to the ED, the fresh searches were carried out on the basis of another First Information Report registered by the Delhi police against unknown persons. Earlier this month, the police arrested Chandrasekhar in the same case for allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket from inside Rohini Jail where he is currently lodged.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused is involved in more than two dozen cases in different parts of the country.

It is alleged that Chandrasekhar managed to get a mobile phone inside the jail. He used a number-spoofing application to make calls to various people. Posing as a senior government official, in conspiracy with his associates, he extorted about ₹200 crore from the victims on various pretexts.

Based on the police case, the ED searched the premises of some middlemen, a banker named Komal Poddar and other associates of the accused. It seized ₹82.50 lakh in cash and 24-carat gold bar weighing 2 kg from the residence of Poddar, who was also arrested by the police along with two others last week.

The premises of Chandrasekhar’s wife Leena Maria Paul, a small-time actor in Malayalam films, were also searched. The ED then zeroed in on a lavish bungalow in Chennai, which was subsequently found to be a “benami” property of Chandrasekhar and his wife.

According to the agency, the bungalow has a home theatre. “Numerous shoes, bags and clothes of renowned brands were also seized,” said an official.