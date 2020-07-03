Enforcement Directorate officials test COVID-19 positive

Eighteen employees, including senior officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have tested positive for COVID-19. “We had collected samples from 77 people, and of these 18 have tested positive so far. We are waiting for the results of some more employees,” said a Greater Chennai Corporation official. He indicated that the results for the others would come in late on Friday evening or on Saturday.

One of the officials whom The Hindu spoke and who asked for anonymity, said that he has tested positive but since there are no symptoms he is under home quarantine. Two Joint Directors have also tested positive.