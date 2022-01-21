End-semester TN college exams will be held online from Feb 1-20, says Minister

CHENNAI

21 January 2022 16:10 IST

Students up to 5th semester will take online exams, final semester students to have in-person exams in June or July

End-semester exams for students from first to fifth semesters in colleges in Tamil Nadu, will be held from February 1 to 20, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi announced on Friday.

All students in these semesters in government arts and science colleges, private colleges affiliated to all universities, engineering and polytechnic institutions will take the exams online simultaneously on the dates announced, he said. The final-year semester exams will be held offline in June-July, and depending on the situation then, the students will be called to the institutions on a rotation basis to take the exams. The Minister said senior officials of all directorates and colleges had been instructed to follow these regulations.

Advertising

Advertising

Rural students had expressed difficulties in sending their answer sheets. To ensure that they are able to send in their answer papers physically, the Department has decided to give them sufficient time to send in, by post, their work. Other students would have to upload their answer sheets and they could send in the answer papers of the all exams together. “This has been allowed as the students would have already uploaded their answer sheets and hence wouldn’t be able to tamper with them later,” Mr. Ponmudi said.