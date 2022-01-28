End-semester college exams will be held online, says TN Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi

VILLUPURAM

The Minister said there was confusion with regard to this as colleges are scheduled to reopen from Feb 1, however, the exams will be online

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on Friday announced that end-semester examinations for students in their first to fifth semesters in colleges in the State, will be held online. Talking to reporters in Villupuram, Mr. Ponmudi said that doubts had prevailed among a few sections, whether semester exams would be held, since colleges are scheduled to reopen from February 1.

“There need not be any doubt. The exams for students from semesters one, third and fifth in government arts and science colleges, private colleges affiliated to all universities, engineering and polytechnic institutions will be held online. Students will attend practical exams and offline classes on days when there are no online exams,” he said, adding that the schedule of examinations had been sent by universities to the affiliated colleges.

Replying to a question, Mr. Ponmudi said that Tamil Nadu had adopted a firm policy of following the two-language policy but was not opposed to students learning other languages. Referring to Governor R.N. Ravi’s address that it was important for school students to learn other Indian languages, he said that there was no prohibition in students learning other languages. But what is perplexing is that none of the North Indian states were teaching students any of the South Indian languages as a third language., he said.