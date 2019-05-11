End politics of betrayal in T.N., says TTV

Branding both AIADMK and DMK leaders traitors, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday called upon voters to support his party to bring the “politics of betrayal and opportunism” to an end in the State.

The people of Tamil Nadu will never approve betrayal of trust, he said, adding, “How will a person who betrays his own party and leadership be loyal to the people?” The AMMK leader was campaigning for P.H. Shahul Hameed, the party’s candidate for the byelection to the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency.

“The AIADMK owed its very existence to former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s fight against betrayal. But they have now placed a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party office in Chennai, which was built by MGR with his own funds. What was the necessity to do that?” he wondered.

Those who claimed to represent the “real AIADMK” had forgotten the ideals of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he said. “Most of them, especially Ministers, will join the BJP after the election,” he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran also flayed the DMK for “shedding crocodile tears” over Jayalalithaa’s death. “It was the DMK that spread rumours about her health and misinformation about her death. That is why they lost their deposit in the R.K. Nagar byelection. Now, the party is promising to institute a probe into her death. It is adept at indulging in chicanery and will do anything to return to power,” he alleged.

Criticising the DMK candidate for Aravakurichi and former Minister Senthil Balaji, one of the disqualified MLAs, Mr. Dhinakaran alleged that Mr. Balaji, despite being made an MLA and a Minister by Jayalalithaa, had chosen to switch over to the DMK for selfish ends.

“He wanted to be a Minister and was disappointed when Amma (Jayalalithaa) did not make him one after the 2016 election. He has now joined the DMK in the hope of becoming a Minister, as he was unable to take on Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M. Thambi Durai here. But he has gone to the right place, as the DMK is a refuge for traitors,” Mr. Dhinakaran said.

Stating that all sections of society, including farmers, weavers and traders, had been affected by the policies of the State and Central governments, Mr. Dhinakaran called upon voters to support the AMMK to protect the interests and rights of the State, as its members were the “true followers of Amma”.